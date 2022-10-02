'Bigg Boss 16' Contestants List: Tina Datta, Sajid Khan & Others Enter the House
Salman Khan introduced the new contestants during the 'Bigg Boss 16' premiere.
Host Salman Khan introduced the contestants for the latest season of the hit reality show Bigg Boss. During the Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Salman talked about how Bigg Boss would be playing the game with the contestants this time around.
Here's the complete list of contestants:
1. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Nimrit plays the lead character Meher in the show Choti Sarrdaarni. She has also has cameos in shows like Udaariyaan and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
2. Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik is a 19-year-old singer from Tazakistan who has often gone viral. One of his viral clips is the 'boorgir' video which he also referenced during the Bigg Boss premiere.
3. MC Stan
Rapper MC Stan is a musician from Pune. Some of his tracks include 'Shana Bann', 'I'm Done', and 'Insaaniyat'. He revealed, on Bigg Boss, that his mother purchased a TV for Rs 70,000 to see him.
4. Priyanka Choudhary
Model-actor Priyanka Choudhary plays the lead character Tejo Singh Virk in the Colors show Udaariyaan.
5. Ankit Gupta
Ankit is Priyanka's co-star on Udaariyaan. He was also a part of Sadda Haq as Parth Kashyap and Begusarai as Garv Priyom Thakur.
6. Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam is a model-turned-actor who then went into politics (as a candidate for the Indian National Congress). She won the title of Miss Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and won the 'Miss Bikini India' title in 2018. Archana has starred in films like Haseena Parker and Great Grand Masti.
7. Gautam Vig
Gautam Vig started his career as a model and made his acting debut with Naamkarann. He went on to act in shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Tantra.
8. Shalin Bhanot
Shalin Bhanot's first television appearance was in the reality show Roadies in 2004. He also went on to win Nach Baliye 4 with his former partner Dalljiet Kaur. He starred in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.
9. Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare has prior Bigg Boss experience since he participated in, and won, the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi. He has also been part of other reality shows like MTV Roadies Rising and The Anti Social Network.
10. Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Sumbul Touqeer Khan is well-known for her role in the show Imlie. After having quit the show, she appeared in a music video titled 'Ishq Ho Gaya' with her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan.
11. Manya Singh
Manya Singh was the first runner-up at the Miss India pageant in 2020. The model talked about her struggles during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere and said that she only managed to land one commercial after years. According to Indian Express, her parents relocated to Mumbai to help her follow her dream.
12. Gori Nagori
Gori Nagori is a dancer/performer, who was introduced on Bigg Boss as Haryana's Shakira. She gained widespread fame after Nilu Rangili's song 'Le Photo Le'.
13. Tina Datta
Tina Datta became a household name after she played the role of Ichcha in Uttaran. She was part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. In 2003, she starred in Chokher Bali alongside Aishwarya Rai.
14. Sreejita De
Sreejita De marked her television debut with Kasautii Zindagii Kay and went on to star in Tashan, Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah, and eventually Uttaran.
15. Soundarya Sharma
Soundarya Sharma played the lead role in Ranchi Diaries, produced by actor Anupam Kher. She won the award for 'Best Debutante' at the Jharkhand Film Festival.
16. Sajid Khan
Filmmaker Sajid Khan was also introduced as one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16. He has directed films like Housefull, Humshakals, Heyy Babyy, and Himmatwala.
In 2018, Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by several women. His inclusion in Bigg Boss has led to the show receiving flak online.
