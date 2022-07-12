Artist Chandni Goes Viral After She Mimics Alia Bhatt’s ‘My Marriage’ Sequence
Chandni enacted Alia's 'My marriage' sequence from 'Koffee With Karan Season 7.'
Known for mimicking several Bollywood celebrities in her videos, mimic artist Chandni has a significant fan follwing on social media. Netizens are fond of her spot-on impressions of actor Alia Bhatt. This time, the artist chose to enact Alia's 'My marriage' sequence from Koffee With Karan Season 7's first episode.
Taking to her Instagram, Chandni uploaded the video 19 hours ago which has now gone viral and has over 95.3K views and over 9,000 likes.
She captioned the post with, "The day @karanjohar will get married...oh My Marriage!" Her followers loved the video so much that they flooded her comments section. While some said, "You are more Alia than Alia herself," some people questioned, "How are you so accurate?" Netizens also appreciated Chandni's impression of Alia's laughter and commented, "Omg that laugh sounds so so real...It feels like Alia is laughing herself."
Chandni currently has over 85.5K followers on Instagram, and she regularly updates her page with new entertaining videos.
