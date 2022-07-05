Koffee With Karan Promo: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Busts Myths About Marriage

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to be the first guests for the hit talk show Koffee with Karan. The seventh season of the show seems to be a hilarious affair with a range of guests all set to appear on the show this year.

Alia and Ranveer are also having a fun time – in the short promo for the first episode they were quick to call each other their “girlfriends”. The conversation quickly changed to Alia Bhatt’s views on the myths regarding marriages. Her candid response left both Ranveer and Karan in splits. She said, “There is no such thing as a suhagraat. You are just tired."