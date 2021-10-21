Clogged Drains Turn a Breeding Ground for Mosquitoes in My Hometown in Telangana
Wyra Town in Telangana is a low-lying area and with clogged drains water leaks all over and results in flooding.
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
I am a resident of Satram Bazaar which falls in Wyra town in Khammam District of Telangana. I've stayed here for almost 22 years now and one thing that has not changed in all these years are the uncapped and clogged drains in my area.
The locality we live in is a low-lying area of the town and with uncapped drainage system water leaks all over the locality and results in flooding and waterlogging.
I remember during my childhood, we were taken to our neighbour's house that was at a higher altitude so that we could be safe when our houses used to submerge in waist-deep water.
I spoke to a few residents and local vendors about the issues they have to face or go through due to the overflowing of drainage water.
I have been staying here for almost 30 years and this is not something new for us. The drainage system is so bad that every year when it rains, it overflows and results in flooding; nobody is taking care of it. Satram Bazaar is considered one of the important places in Wyra town is still having a drainage problem.Srinu, Shopkeeper
Streets a Breeding Ground For Mosquitoes
The residents here often get infected with viral fever and various other waterborne diseases.
Due to the clogged drainage system, roads have turned into rivers because of which water is entering into our home. I am requesting the authorities to respond with a permanent solution rather than temporary arrangements. After every complaint, there are only focusing on short term solutions because of mosquitoes and bad smell, I along with my wife and children, I have fallen sick too.Ravi, Photographer
These drains and streets have turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
We’ve been staying in Satram Bazaar for almost seven years now, every year at least 4-5 times, we fall ill. Water enters into my house and everything starts to float. We feel helpless when our children fall ill, and during flooding we are afraid to stay here. A permanent solution is what we are expecting.Priyanka, Resident
Despite Several Complaints, No Action Is Taken Yet
The residents of the locality have tried reaching out to the authories for help several times, but despite these complaints, there is no permanent action taken to solve this issue accept a temporary solution.
People here are asking the government to look into this issue of the drainage system and solve this issue as soon as possible.
The Quint reached out to the district Collector, but there has been no response. The story will be updated as and when we receive a response from the office.
(Purandhar Yedunuthala is a master's student at Indira Gandhi National Open University. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.