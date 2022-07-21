Supertech Twin Towers in Noida: How Will It Be Demolished?
What are the precautionary measures that will be taken during the demolition? Here's all you need to know.
Supertech's twin towers located in Noida will be rigged with explosives from 2 August till 20 August. On 21 August, the building will be razed down, Noida Authority was informed.
This comes nearly two years after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the 32-storey building in Noida's Sector 93-A.
When exactly will the building be razed? What are the precautionary measures that will be taken during the demolition? Here's all you need to know.
What are the rules for explosives being placed?
"Holes have been drilled in the pillars on various floors of the twin towers where explosives would be placed from 2 August till 20 August. During this period, only the personnel Edifice Engineering will be allowed entry into the premises," a status report stated.
Who will supervise the demolition?
While the Noida Police will keep an eye, the engineering firm hired by Supertech for the demolition job has been asked to make sure that adequate number of CCTV cameras is installed on the premises by 21 July, to monitor the proceedings.
When will the explosives go off?
The explosives are scheduled to go off on 21 August at 2:30 pm – bringing down the nearly 100-meter-tall structure. The entire process may take less than 10 seconds.
What steps will be taken before the demolition?
Safety measures of the residents in neighbouring apartments – ATS Village and Emerald Court
Structural analysis of the buildings
Insurance cover for damages
Water sprinklers for dust mitigation to be used – for patients with dust allergies, asthma, and other breathing problems
When will the debris be cleared from the site?
While the date for demolition is in August, the debris is to be removed in the two to three months after that.
The report provided by Edifice Engineering on the disposal of construction and demolition waste was jointly assessed by the UP Pollution Control Board and the Noida Authority on 19 July. The private firm has been asked to submit a final working plan by 31 July, according to the statement.
Watch out this space for more information.
How will neighbouring apartments be protected?
The engineering firm has been told to use plastic sheets to protect the shrubs and parks of Emerald Court and ATS Village from post-blast dust, and determine by 30 July the height of the iron sheet that would be placed between the twin towers and the adjoining societies to control the dust from moving there.
