Supertech Twin Towers in Noida: How Will It Be Demolished?

Supertech's twin towers located in Noida will be rigged with explosives from 2 August till 20 August. On 21 August, the building will be razed down, Noida Authority was informed.

This comes nearly two years after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the 32-storey building in Noida's Sector 93-A.

When exactly will the building be razed? What are the precautionary measures that will be taken during the demolition? Here's all you need to know.