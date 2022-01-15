'I Survived the Guwahati-Bikaner Train Derailment, Here's What I Saw'

After a while, when the train stopped, I recovered my senses and saw that my right hand was broken. Somehow, with extreme pain and difficulty, I got up with the support of my left arm. I came out of the train and started walking on the roof of the train without a clue what to do next.

After a moment, a person came and helped me to get to the nearby hospital. Later, I was transferred to Jalpaiguri hospital.

News channels later informed me that a total of nine passengers had lost their lives, leaving another 36 injured.