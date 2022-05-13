Buddha Purnima 2022: Date, Puja Time, and Other Important Details
Buddha Purnima 2022: This year the day will be observed on 16 May 2022.
Buddha Purnima is observed on the full moon day of the Baisakh month which is April or May, every year. This year, Buddha Purnima will be celebrated on 16 May 2022. Everybody should remember the date of Buddha Purnima this year. It is believed that on Buddha Purnima, Gautama Buddha obtained Enlightenment. Hence, this day is extremely auspicious and observed by many. Buddha Purnima 2022 is on 16 May 2022 and the day is not very far.
One should also note that Buddha Purnima is known as Buddha Jayanti, Vesak, Vaishaka, and Buddha's Birthday. The followers of Gautama Buddha celebrate this day grandly and it is considered extremely auspicious.
The day is important as his followers believe that on this day, which is Buddha Purnima, Gautama Buddha acquired Enlightenment.
One should also remember that Buddha Purnima 2022 is important because it is believed to be the 2584 birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.
As we all know Buddha Purnima 2022 will be observed on 16 May 2022, it is important to know the time and other details to celebrate the day properly.
Buddha Purnima 2022: Purnima Tithi Time
On Buddha Purnima 2022, the Purnima Tithi is expected to begin at 12.45 pm on 15 May 2022 and it is scheduled to end at 9.43 am on 16 May 2022.
Everybody should remember the Buddha Purnima 2022 date and timings so that they can conduct pujas accordingly.
On Buddha Purnima, people all over the world offer prayers to Lord Buddha and seek his blessings. They also seek knowledge and wisdom from him.
There are many people who like to visit Buddhist temples and donate to the poor as part of the rituals. The devotees also meditate, observe fast, and read holy scriptures of the Buddhist religion to observe this day.
The devotees of Lord Buddha take this day very seriously and do everything that might make the Buddha happy. They keep a strict fast and open it only after the day is over.
They also conduct prayers on Buddha Purnima as per the timings so everybody should remember the Purnima Tithi for this year. Buddha Purnima 2022 is on 16 May 2022 and the timings for this year are already mentioned.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.