IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train: Start Date, Tickets Price & Booking Details

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train package: The operations of the special train will formally begin on 30 September.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways officially announced the launch of the 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' for Mata Vaishno Devi Katra recently. The IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train will be formally launched on Friday, 30 September.

This is going to operate during the festive season, as per the latest details available. The train tour is going to begin on Friday so the interested people can know the details.

According to the official details from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the special train tour of the duration of four nights -five days will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. It will have 11 dedicated 3 Tier AC Coaches. It can accommodate a total of 600 tourists in one fixed departure. Tourists should book their tickets soon.

The official details also state that the tourists of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Ambala, Sirhind, and Ludhiana can book this special train tour package.

It is seen that during Navratri, lakhs of devotees plan to visit the Vaishno Devi temple situated in Jammu and Kashmir. IRCTC has decided to launch this package to help the devotees.

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train Package: Tickets Price

According to the official details available, the price of the IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train package will begin from Rs 11,990 per person on a Double Occupancy basis.

It is important to note that the special train tour package is an all-inclusive offering from IRCTC Ltd. IRCTC has also tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options to tourists.

This makes the entire Vaishno Devi special train package more attractive and affordable for tourists.

IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train Package: How to Book Tickets

To book the tickets for the IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train package during Navratri, one should visit the official website of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation - irctctourism.com.

All the details regarding the package are available on the official website. Tourists can book their tickets online only so they should go through the updates on the site.

One can contact IRCTC in case of any problems or doubts while booking the tickets. Everyone should note that the IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train is going to officially start operating on Friday, 30 September.

Breaking News at the Quint

