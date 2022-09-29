IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train: Start Date, Tickets Price & Booking Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways officially announced the launch of the 'Navratri Special Tourist Train' for Mata Vaishno Devi Katra recently. The IRCTC Vaishno Devi Special Train will be formally launched on Friday, 30 September.

This is going to operate during the festive season, as per the latest details available. The train tour is going to begin on Friday so the interested people can know the details.

According to the official details from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the special train tour of the duration of four nights -five days will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. It will have 11 dedicated 3 Tier AC Coaches. It can accommodate a total of 600 tourists in one fixed departure. Tourists should book their tickets soon.