Skincare: Tips to Get Rid of Blackheads
Here are a few products and skin care tips to get rid of blackheads.
Blackheads are one of the most common and initial forms of acne. You must know that oily skin is more vulnerable to blackheads but anyone can get them. They result in clogging the pores with excess oil, and dead skin cells. The excess oil is known as sebum which is secreted from the sebaceous glands.
Blackheads have open surfaces which creates oxidation and leads to a dark color. It is a bad idea to pinch or push them. Instead here are a few tips that can help tackle blackheads easily.
1. Use a Cleanser with Salicylic acid
The first thing is to change or use another cleanser occasionally. You may need a cleanser with Salicylic acid for treating blackheads and whiteheads since it helps fight excess oil and dead skin cells that often block the pores and result in whiteheads or blackheads. A cleaner with salicylic acid can help get rid of dirt, oil, and makeup particles.
You can use the facewash twice a day or just once a day (preferably at night) if you are new to the product. Do a patch test or discontinue using it if you experience any irritation.
2. Use AHA and BHA
Exfoliation is a great way to get rid of blackheads or prevent any kind of blackheads, whiteheads, and acne. Chemical exfoliation is more useful than physical exfoliation and you can avoid it in case of inflamed acne as the process can cause further redness and irritation.
Regular exfoliation can help fight excessive amounts of dead skin cells thus preventing clogged pores. The process may also remove existing blackheads.
You can choose alpha and beta hydroxy acids (AHAs and BHAs). Glycolic acid is the most common type of AHA, and salicylic acid is a prominent BHA. These chemicals work excellently on the top-most layer of the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and age spots, making the skin look softer and radiant.
3. Try Retinoids
Retinoids are derivatives of vitamin A and are used for their “anti-aging” properties. Topical retinoids are used for treating and preventing blackheads. Retinoids help unclog blocked pores and promote skin cell growth thus preventing acne formation.
Retinoids can be effective in stubborn cases of acne. Make sure to consult a dermatologist and generally, people with dry skin must avoid retinoids.
4. Use Face Masks
There are different types of face masks in the market and all have different benefits. You have to select the one that suits your needs and the one that can help with the blackheads including the clay mask and charcoal mask.
Clay masks help to draw oils and toxins out of the skin thus unclogging the pores and preventing blackheads. Sulfur is an ingredient that breaks down the dead skin cells that form blackheads.
Charcoal masks work deep in the skin similarly to clay masks and draw out oil and other impurities.
5. Give Chemical Peels a Try
Chemical peels have become quite popular in the market but they are also not suitable for all skin types. There are different types of chemical peels and you may need tour dermatologist to help you with the correct chemical peel. This help unclog the pores and remove the blackheads from the surface of the skin.
They also have ingredients that help the post-acne marks to fade away. Glycolic acid peels are effective for removing blackheads, whiteheads, and pimples from the skin. They help the pores to shrink and remove cystic lesions and acne scars from the skin.
