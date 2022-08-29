20-Yr-Old Becomes First Miss England Contestant To Compete Without Makeup

Melisa Raouf, a 20-year-old woman from London, England is going viral online for participating in the Miss England pageant and becoming their first makeup-free contestant.

Raouf is a politics student who made it past the semi-finals of the pageant and will now be competing in the finals too. For her appearance in the semi-finals, she decided to ditch the makeup and go for a bare-faced look. something she is being hailed for online.