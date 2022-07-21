Sawan Shivratri Jal 2022 Date & Time: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Sawan Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in Shravan month. Sawan is a month that is specially dedicated to Lord Shiva, therefore the festival of Shivratri in this month is regarded as extremely auspicious. Even though the festival of Shivratri is observed monthly, Sawan Shivratri is much more important. Sawan Shivratri 2022 is scheduled to be observed on 26 July 2022. Everybody planning to celebrate the festival should remember the date and time of the puja.

The festival of Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be filled with various important rituals and significance. The festival is also called Masik Shivratri or Masa Shivratri by a lot of people. As we prepare to observe Sawan Shivratri 2022 on 26 July, everyone should know the puja time, rituals, significance of the day and other important details before the day begins.