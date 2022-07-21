Sawan Shivratri Jal 2022 Date & Time: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance
Sawan Shivratri 2022: The festival will be celebrated on 26 July 2022, know the puja time and important details.
Sawan Shivratri is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in Shravan month. Sawan is a month that is specially dedicated to Lord Shiva, therefore the festival of Shivratri in this month is regarded as extremely auspicious. Even though the festival of Shivratri is observed monthly, Sawan Shivratri is much more important. Sawan Shivratri 2022 is scheduled to be observed on 26 July 2022. Everybody planning to celebrate the festival should remember the date and time of the puja.
The festival of Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be filled with various important rituals and significance. The festival is also called Masik Shivratri or Masa Shivratri by a lot of people. As we prepare to observe Sawan Shivratri 2022 on 26 July, everyone should know the puja time, rituals, significance of the day and other important details before the day begins.
We all know Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be celebrated on 26 July 2022 by all the devotees of Lord Shiva. However, it is also important to learn about the importance of the day and the puja.
Sawan Shivratri 2022: Puja Time, Vidhi and Muhurat
The yearly celebration of Sawan Shivratri falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi in the Krishna Paksha, which is also known as the dark phase of Sawan month.
This year, in Sawan Shivratri 2022, the Chaturdashi Tithi will officially commence at 6:46 pm on 26 July 2022 and it will go on till 9:11 pm on 27 July 2022.
In Sawan Shivratri 2022, the Nishita Kaal Puja time will begin from 12:15 am and go on till 1:00 am on 27 July 2022.
Sawan Shivratri 2022: Significance
People celebrate Shivratri on the Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi every month. There are a total of 12 Shivratris in a year but some are extremely important and vital for the devotees.
Sawan Shivratri is one of the most important because it is celebrated during the Sawan month, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The famous temples that pray to Lord Shiva arrange special pujas during this specific month.
Many devotees all across India visit the Shiva temples on Sawan Shivratri and offer their prayers. They seek the blessings of Lord Shiva so that they can lead healthy and prosperous life.
Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be observed on 26 July 2022 and every person who is planning to conduct pujas on this auspicious day should take note of the times.
