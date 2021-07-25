Happy Sawan 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Message

Sawan month, also know as the month of Shravan will commence from 25 July 2021. This month is considered really auspicious in Hinduism and has a great significance.

The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate this month with full enthusiasm and devotion. People worship him and Goddess Parvati during this month for their blessings. Many people also observe fast during this month.