Somvati Amavasya April 2024: Date, Timings, Significance & Rituals

Amavasya has great religious and spiritual significance among the Hindus. Amavasya that falls on Monday is popularly known as Somvati Amavasya. Somvati Amavasya is considered auspicious to perform various puja rituals dedicated to forefathers and ancestors. Somvati Amavasya will be observed on 8 April 2024. Surya Gahan is also to be observed on the same day.
Amavasya holds an immense religious significance in Hindu religion and is dedicated to worship ancestors or forefathers. Devotees perform various puja rituals such as Pitru Tarpan, Pitru Puja, hawan or yajna, conducting Gayatri Path and reciting Bhagavad Gita Path.
This is the first Somvati Amavasya in the year 2024 so people take it as an opportunity to get rid of Pitru Dosha. On this holy day, people visit various places to take a holy dip in ganga river and donate food, clothes, Dakshina to Brahmins or the needy ones.
Somvati Amavasya 2024 Time
Amavasya Tithi begins on 8 April at 03:21am
Amavasya Tithi will end on 8 April at 11:50 pm
Somvati Amavasya 2024: Puja Vidhi & Rituals
1. Devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath before performing any rituals.
2. Light a diya with desi ghee offering prayers to ancestors.
3. Devotees prepare the food and offer the food first to the cow.
4. Brahmins are invited for the Pitru Tarpan if people think they are suffering from Pitru Dosha.
5. Brahmin or priest perform tarpan.
6. Devotees conduct hawan or yajna dedicated to their forefathers.
7. People also organize a Bhagavad Gita Path for the salvation of departed souls.
8. They also organize Gayatri Path for Pitru Doisha Shanti path.
