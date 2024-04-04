Somvati Amavasya April 2024: Date, Timings, Significance & Rituals

1. Devotees wake up early in the morning and take bath before performing any rituals.

2. Light a diya with desi ghee offering prayers to ancestors.

3. Devotees prepare the food and offer the food first to the cow.

4. Brahmins are invited for the Pitru Tarpan if people think they are suffering from Pitru Dosha.

5. Brahmin or priest perform tarpan.

6. Devotees conduct hawan or yajna dedicated to their forefathers.

7. People also organize a Bhagavad Gita Path for the salvation of departed souls.

8. They also organize Gayatri Path for Pitru Doisha Shanti path.