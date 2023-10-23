Screening in Survivors of Childhood Cancer Saves Lives, Says Study: What We Know

A recent research in the US has identified the specific genetic variants to help explain why those who have been diagnosed with cancer in their childhood are likely to be at a higher risk of developing cancerous tumors a second time in their life.
The Big Point: The researchers, in the study, have shown that genetic variants called the cancer-predisposing variants, when present in the body of the survivors of childhood cancer, put them at a higher risk of developing a second cancer later in their lives.
The study focuses on showing the direct relationship between cancer-predisposing variants and the increased mortality as a result of the second cancer. It builds on the previously identified genetic variants.
“This is the first comprehensive study looking for the genetic reason for late mortality, specifically late mortality due to second cancers,” said senior corresponding author Dr Zhaoming Wang, PhD, StJude Department of Epidemiology and Cancer Control, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
“Now we know that cancer-predisposing variants contribute to the risk of death from second cancer,” he added.
Why Does it Matter?
Second-cancer is said to be more severe and deadly.
The results of the study will facilitate healthcare professionals to conduct a screening earlier in the lives of cancer survivors and produce better outcomes in terms of outcomes, genetic counseling and potentially saving lives.
“Our study pinpoints that clinical genetic testing to screen for and identify if survivors are carriers of these pathogenic variants could lead to early interventions for those at higher risk to develop deadly second cancers, potentially saving their lives,” said Dr Wang.
“Even before finishing childhood cancer treatment, clinicians can recommend a referral to genetic counseling so that survivors with these variants can seek cancer prevention strategies later on,” he added.
What Was Done? The researchers used data from Childhood Cancer Survivor Study (CCSS) and the St. Jude Lifetime Cohort Study (St. Jude LIFE), to identify the genetic variants, and explain why the population would be at a risk of developing cancer a second time in their life and why the mortality might be higher in this population.
