Nag Panchami 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, and Images

Every year, Nag Panchami is celebrated right after the Hariyali Teej. It is observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Sawan. The day is dedicated to the worship of snakes (Nag in Sanskrit) and that is why it is also known as Nag Panchami or Nag Chaturthi. This year Nag Panchami 2022 will be observed on 02 August 2022.

According to the Hindu Mythology, snakes are an essential part and are linked to Lord Shiva. On the eve of Nag Panchami, devotees offer milk, fruits, and shower flowers on the idols of snakes. Some people also worship real snakes and offer milk to them as a part of the celebration.