It's been almost three months since the entire country was first placed under the COVID-19 lockdown. Only recently, the Centre allowed online retail services like Amazon and Flipkart to operate in certain zones.So, even if you can’t venture out for a special dinner, you might still be able to save Father’s Day with these last-minute gift ideas:Tech Gift IdeasAmazon Kindle 10th GenThe Amazon Kindle is one of the best e-readers on the market. With the entire country sheltered inside, an e-reader would help your dad venture into the world of fiction. The Amazon Kindle 10th Gen starts at Rs 8,000 and a single charge of battery can last for weeks, not hours.Amazon Prime members can read free with unlimited access to hundreds of books, comics and magazines.Wireless EarphonesA good pair of wireless headphones or earbuds is a great gift if your dad is into music. Nowadays, smartphone manufacturers in India are also experimenting with their own audio accessories division. From the Noise Shorts X5 Charge to the Redmi Earbuds S, there are many wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000 which are available in the market.If you are looking for premium wireless earbuds, you can consider Google’s Pixel Buds or Apples AirPods Pro.iPhone SE (2020)The iPhone SE (2020) has been one of the most heavily leaked devices in recent years and Apple finally released the much awaited “budget” iPhone.It comes in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The sticker price on the 64GB version which will be sold in India is Rs 42,500.The iPhone SE comes with an iPhone 8-like design, ie, a 4.7-inch LCD screen, large top, and bottom bezels and a home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner with Touch ID. Yes, the Touch ID is back.SubscriptionsMasterclassFancy learning cooking lessons from Gordon Ramsay? Or acting by Natalie Portman? Or if your father likes to spend his time tending to his plants, why not sponsor a masterclass by self-proclaimed “Gangster Gardener” Ron Finley?Masterclass is the perfect platform to learn, explore and evolve hobbies. Masterclass is a steaming platform which hosts video lessons by 80+ of the world’s best in what they do.Amazon AudibleIs your dad an on-the-go person but still tries to take some time out to read? Make his life easy by gifting him an Audible audiobooks subscription. Audiobooks are a great and simple way to listen to a book while on-the-go and some books are even narrated by the authors themselves.Audible is currently offering an exclusive Amazon Prime 90-day free trial period with three free books. After the trial period ends, the subscription fee is Rs 199 per month.DonationIf your father has made it clear that he really does not want anything for Father’s Day, you can still surprise him by making a donation in his name towards a cause, especially towards frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.GiveIndia is a platform where you can choose a charity or a foundation to donate to. From sponsoring a child’s education to helping women fight against domestic violence, GiveIndia is a recognised and secure donation platform.If you would like your donation to help during the current coronavirus pandemic, you can contribute to the The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees COVID-19 Relief Fund and/or to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.On Father's Day, Mahesh Bhatt thanks his daughters We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.