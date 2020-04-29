Google has launched the second iteration of its wireless earphones series the Google Pixel Buds 2 which retails at $179 (Rs 13,500 approx.) and one can’t help to imagine that with this gizmo Google is looking to take on the Apple AirPods Pro.The Pixel Buds 2 is a major overhaul in terms of features and design compared to its predecessor which wasn’t even a “truly wireless” headphone.So, do the Pixel Buds 2 have what it takes to take on the current de facto gold standard of wireless headphones, the AirPods 2?Let’s take a look.DesignThe AirPods Pro are snug thanks to the silicon tips which adds more grip to the overall package. The short stem iconic design of the AirPods Pro extends to the Pro version which users seem to like a lot.The Pixel Buds 2 offers a design that covers more area inside of the ear when you wear it. This adds to the extra cushion that the affixed rubber arch on each bud provides.The Pixel Buds 2 weighs in at almost 5 grams (each) which is similar to what the AirPods Pro offers.One of the caveats that might be a problem with certain users of the Pixel Buds is that it won’t be comfortable on the ears if you’re wearing a skull cap of maybe even a turban (as highlighted by one of my colleagues).The AirPods Pro, on the other hand, doesn’t have such aesthetic challenges.SoundOne of the biggest advantages with the AirPods is that it offers Active Noice Cancellation (ANC), a feature missing on the Buds 2.The Pixel Buds 2 does come with adaptive sound which automatically adjusts the level of the audio according to the ambient noise. It also has something that the company is calling “hybrid acoustic design” that uses the rubber tips to seal off the outside noise which is Google’s way of reducing noise in the absence of ANC.Both the audio devices come with beam-foaming microphones, optical sensors to kill music when the earbuds come off and also come with a motion-detecting accelerometer to track fitness.I’d pick the AirPods Pro over the Buds only because it comes with ANC which is a must when you want an immersive music experience.Google Launches Truly Wireless Second-Generation Pixel BudsBattery LifeBoth the earphones offer up to 5 hours of listening time which is good. The AirPods Pro with the adaptive equaliser and ANC activated will offer you 3.5-4 hours of music time.The AirPods 2 comes with a wireless charging case which is capable of adding 24-hours of battery life to the earphones.Pixel Buds 2 also comes with a wireless charging case however it delivers 19-hours of charge.Apple AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation Launched for Rs 24,900Additional FeaturesBoth the earphones come with IPX4 water-resistance which is great for athletes as it can repel sweat. Also, both have touch controls onboard to shuffle music and you can also trigger Siri and Google Assistant using them.The good thing is you don’t need to have the phone with you to use these voice assistants. Using just your earphones you can control your household appliances and also ask for other information.Which One to Buy?In terms of the design, the AirPods Pro feels right at home. It looks classy and the rubber tips address the “slipping away” problem that the Airpods had before.Sounds quality is expected to be much superior on the AirPods as it brings ANC to the game.With the Google Pixel Buds 2, you do get the power of the Google Assistant and a more sporty looking earphones.The AirPods Pro at Rs 24,990 is much more expensive compared to the Buds 2 but it’s offering that extra with added features. If you’re still not convinced to spend that extra money the Google Pixel Buds 2 should fit the bill. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)