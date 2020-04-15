New Apple iPhone SE With Touch ID Launched at Rs 42,500 in India
Apple has finally made the iPhone SE (2020) official. The budget iPhone was one of the most heavily leaked devices in recent years and on 15 April Wednesday, Apple finally made the launch official.
It comes in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The sticker price on the 64GB version which will be sold in India is Rs 42,500.
As expected, the iPhone SE comes with an iPhone 8-like design, i.e. a 4.7-inch LCD screen, large top, and bottom bezels and a home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner with Touch ID. Yes, the Touch ID is back.
As leaked previously, the new iPhone SE is an iPhone 11 retrofitted into an iPhone 8 body. It sports Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, the same one that powers the iPhone 11 series.
The A13 is a powerful chipset and Apple claims it has not toned down the performance for the SE. Users can see the effect of the chipset while launching apps or playing games.
The new Apple SE comes in three colours: Black, Silver, and Red.
While it is not in the mid-range price bracket, it sure is a good introduction to the iPhone lineup and a good pickup for people looking for an upgrade from the iPhone 7 or 8 but not willing to buy the top-of-the-line iPhone 11.
There is also no “Plus” sized variant of the iPhone SE that was rumoured to launch alongside this one.
The camera is a single rear lens that shoots at 12-megapixels. It can also take advantage of the processing power of the A13 Bionic and shoot photos in portrait mode and improve smart HDR photography.
This can be used to unlock your device or sign in to apps. It can also be used to authenticate payments.
While Apple has announced the new iPhone, it has not yet given any details for when Indian buyers can actually get their hands on the latest device.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting supply chains globally, it remains to be seen how Apple moves forward with its plan.
