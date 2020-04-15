New Apple iPhone SE With Touch ID Launched at Rs 42,500 in India

Apple has finally made the iPhone SE (2020) official. The budget iPhone was one of the most heavily leaked devices in recent years and on 15 April Wednesday, Apple finally made the launch official.

It comes in three storage options: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The sticker price on the 64GB version which will be sold in India is Rs 42,500.

As expected, the iPhone SE comes with an iPhone 8-like design, i.e. a 4.7-inch LCD screen, large top, and bottom bezels and a home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner with Touch ID. Yes, the Touch ID is back.

As leaked previously, the new iPhone SE is an iPhone 11 retrofitted into an iPhone 8 body. It sports Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, the same one that powers the iPhone 11 series.

The A13 is a powerful chipset and Apple claims it has not toned down the performance for the SE. Users can see the effect of the chipset while launching apps or playing games.