Smartphone manufacturers in India are experimenting with their own audio accessories division.After capturing the smartphone segment brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme are looking to tap into the audio gear market by launching their own wireless earphones in the budget segment.Since a lot of people today are looking for a wireless immersive audio experience within a budget, here are a few wireless Bluetooth earphones that you can buy under Rs 5,000.Mi True Wireless Earphones 2Xiaomi's latest wireless earphones remind you of the Apple AirPods. You’ll like the overall look and feel if you’re really into that kind of design.For me personally, there Redmi Earphones 2 keep slipping out of my ear and the absence of silicone on the earbuds might be an inconvenience for some.Heads up. There is no water-resistance certification nor noise cancellation on the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. For Rs 4,499, these features are a miss.Sound quality is good though the lack of a dedicated equalizer does pinch. It also doesn’t offer any native app support.You’ll easily be able to get 4 hours of battery while the charging box gives an extra 10 hours. Overall, it’ll take about 65 minutes to charge.Noise Shorts X5 ChargeThe Indian audio accessories brand GoNoise also has a gizmo in its portfolio which not only fits in the under Rs 5,000 category but also delivers impressive features in this segment.The Noise Shorts X5 supports wireless playback for the entire day and also comes with IPX5 sweatproof certification. It comes with a 2,200mAh charging case that you can use to recharge the buds up to 12 times.The fit is snug thanks to the added rubber on the earbuds and it also supports multiple voice assistants like Google and Siri.The Shots X5 Charge is available at Rs 4,499 on its official website.Realme Buds AirAnother close relative of the AirPods if you go by the looks.The Realme Buds Air has added options like touch control and comes with wear detection feature to know when you have taken the earbuds off.The company claims it has added extra bass but we found it hard to notice heavy detail on the front. Having said that, the voice notes are crisp, as long as you keep the volume to mid-level, ensuring you can hear the vocals, without bursting through your earlobes.There’s Google Assistant support, which can be activated by pressing and holding down on one side. The company claims to deliver 17 hours of battery life with this one.At Rs 3,999, the Realme Buds is a good option.JVC HA-A10TAudio brand JVC hasn’t been able to catch many eyeballs but has a good offering when it comes to wireless earphones. The JVC HA-A10T (they need to figure a name for this) comes with a lot of quality features within budget.The built quality looks good not to mention that it is water-resistant. The added foam tips make the earbuds snug and it also lends to better noise isolation.What could be a deal-breaker is the micro USB charging, the weak performance on calls.At Rs 3,999, it serves both, the fitness enthusiast and the audiophile.Redmi Earbuds SThe most economical option in this lineup, the Redmi Earbuds S has been priced at Rs 1,799 and for that price, it comes with IPX4 sweat and splash-proof certification and physical touch controls.The overall material of the earbuds does feel a bit cheap but I figure that’s where Redmi has cut cost.Sound quality is average however you get ample amount of base with this one. It sits well in the ear and the rubber tips provide extra grip so you can even use these for running.This is a good option for the people who do not want to spend beyond Rs 2,000 on wireless earbuds.