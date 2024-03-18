International Day of Happiness 2024 Date: History, Significance, and Activities

Attend a local event: Be a part of a local event that is focused on happiness. Many events and programs are organised on International Day of Happiness for people to unwind and be truly happy with their loved ones. You Should find such events and participate in them on this day.

Make Yourself Happy: Another way to celebrate is to make a list of things that make you happy. Try to do one or two things on this day that will make you feel positive and happy. For example, if you are somebody who likes to eat, go to a new cafe or a restaurant near you to try their special dish. This will not only make you happy but also help to explore new food items. You can also invite your friends and family and host a party.