Photos | Yoga Free From Copyrights: PM Modi Leads Yoga Day Celebrations at UN HQ

After arriving at the UN Headquarters in New York, Narendra Modi paid tribute to a bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

Pranay Dutta Roy
Published
World
2 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading a yoga session at the United Nations Headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, which will see the participation from top UN officials, global envoys and celebrities.

After arriving at the UN Headquarters in New York, Modi paid tribute to a Gandhi statue, and visuals from the ground showed several hundred yellow yoga mats across the headquarters' North Lawn.

Addressing the Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters, PM Modi said:

"We've gathered here at the meeting point of entire humanity. I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so you are coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga."
"Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," he said.

The star-studded guest list comprises of personalities like:

New York Mayor Eric Adams, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina J. Mohammed, famous hollywood actor and human rights advocate Richard Gere, digital evangelist Vala Afshar, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, award-winning Indian chef Vikas Khanna, Mike Hays, renouned US Navy SEAL Britt Kelly Slabinski and others.

American singers and actress Mary Millben and Falguni Shah, three-times Grammy Award-winning artist Ricky Kej, CNN anchor Zain Asher and Jahnavi Jivana Dasi, a British musician, will also participate in the event

Topics:  Narendra Modi in US 

