Happy Holika Dahan 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Images

Indian is a country with diverse population which celebrates numerous festivals. This time, it is Holi. Holi, a festivals of colors and some mouthwatering sweets is here.

This year, Holika Dahan will be done on 28 March 2021, and Holi will be played on the morning of 29 March.

People celebrate Holi by playing with with colors. It is a Hindu festival, but is celebrated by people all over India, irrespective of their religion. It is precede by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi.

On this day, people gather around a bonfire and pray and perform rituals. Choti Holi will be observed on 28 March, which of course will be followed by Rangwali Holi /main Holi.

Celebration of Holi is considered as an end of winter and arrival of spring. It is also celebrated as victory of good over evil.