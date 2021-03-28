Happy Holika Dahan 2021 Wishes, Quotes, Images
On this day, people gather around a bonfire and pray and perform rituals. Choti Holi will be observed on 28 March.
Indian is a country with diverse population which celebrates numerous festivals. This time, it is Holi. Holi, a festivals of colors and some mouthwatering sweets is here.
This year, Holika Dahan will be done on 28 March 2021, and Holi will be played on the morning of 29 March.
People celebrate Holi by playing with with colors. It is a Hindu festival, but is celebrated by people all over India, irrespective of their religion. It is precede by Holika Dahan or Choti Holi.
Choti Holi will be observed on 28 March, which of course will be followed by Rangwali Holi /main Holi.
Celebration of Holi is considered as an end of winter and arrival of spring. It is also celebrated as victory of good over evil.
In this article we have curated some wishes, images and quotes for you to send to your family and friends on the occasion of Holika Dahan.
Holi is the time to be understanding and love each other. It is the festival when you leave behind negativity and bring in happiness. Happy Holi in advance.
On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colors of happiness. Happy Holi in advance!
May God gift you all the colors of life –colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of love and all other colors with which you want to paint your life. Happy Holika Dahan & Holi in advance.
