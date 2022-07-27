Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, Time and Significance
Know about the significance and timings of Hariyali Teej which will be celebrated on 31 July.
Hariyali Teej is one of the three most important Teej festivals that are observed by Hindu women. The other two other Teej festivals are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.
Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the Tritiya (3rd day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) of Shravan month (Sawan month) as per the Hindu calendar.
This festival is celebrated by married women who fast for the longevity and welfare of their husbands. Let's have a look at the date, timings, and rituals of Hariyali Teej 2022.
Hariyali Teej 2022 Date
Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 31, Sunday, three days after Hariyali Amavasya in 2022. Hariyali Amavasya will fall on July 28 and two days before nag Panchami on August 02.
Hartalika teej is celebrated on shukla paksha tritiya of bhadrapad on Tuesday, which will fall on August 30.
Hariyali Teej 2022 Timings
Sunrise on 31 July 2022- 06:01 AM
Sunset on 31 July 2022- 07:05 PM
Tritiya Tithi Start date- 31 July 2022 at 03:00 AM
Tritiya Tithi End date- 01 August 2022 at 04:18 AM.
Hariyali Teej 2022: Significance
The festival falls during the monsoon season when the surroundings are covered with greenery, hence it is referred to as Hariyali Teej (Green Teej). Hariyali Teej is also known as Sawan Teej, Choti Teej, and Madhusrava Teej.
The festival of Hariyali Teej is as significant as Karwa Chauth observed by married Hindu women. The festival of Hariyali Teej is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Her unison with Lord Shiva. It was on this day when Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. That is why Goddess Parvati is also referred to as ‘Teej Mata’.
Hindu married women celebrate Hariyali Teej with great pomp and show in the north Indian states. In Punjab, it is known as Teeyan and in the state of Rajasthan it is called Shingara Teej. The celebrations of Hariyali Teej differs from region to region.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.