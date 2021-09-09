ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Hartalika Teej 2021: Wishes and Images

Here are some Wishes and Images to send to your loved ones on the occasion of Hartalika Teej

i

Hartalika Teej is a Hindu festival celebrated by women, in which they worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Many women observe a fast and refrain from consuming food or water.

Women belonging to Hindu community consider this as an auspicious day. This day will be celebrated a month after Hariyali Teej, and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. It is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month of the Hindu calendar. Which usually falls in the month of August-September.

This year, Hartalika Teej is being celebrated on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

In this article, we have curated some wishes and images for you to send to your loved ones on the occasion of Hartalika Teej.

Hartalika Teej: Wishes and Images

  • This Hartalika Teej, may Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health.

  • I pray that god bless you with health and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej!

  • May Lord Shiva fulfill all your dreams. Happy Hartalika TeeJ!

  • May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

  • Happy Hartalika Teej! May god fulfill all your desires

  • I pray that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with a life full of happiness. Happy Hartalika Teej!

(Photo: iStock)
(Photo: iStock)

(Photo: iStock)

