Happy Hartalika Teej 2021: Wishes and Images

Hartalika Teej is a Hindu festival celebrated by women, in which they worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Many women observe a fast and refrain from consuming food or water.

Women belonging to Hindu community consider this as an auspicious day. This day will be celebrated a month after Hariyali Teej, and a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. It is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadra month of the Hindu calendar. Which usually falls in the month of August-September.