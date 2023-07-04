Happy Sawan 2023: Wishes, Shravan Greetings, Images, Messages, SMS, and Status

The month of Shravan or Sawan is set to start on Tuesday, 4 July, this year, as per the Hindu calendar. This is the first time in nineteen years that the month of Sawan will go on for almost two months. The devotees of Lord Shiva observe fasts and conduct prayers during this month. It is considered an extremely holy and auspicious month for most Hindus. They pray for success, prosperity, peace, and happiness to Lord Shiva during this time.

Shravan or Sawan 2023 is set to begin on Tuesday and the preparations have begun. Lord Shiva devotees are waiting to spend the month grandly and observe fasts. This time, there will be eight Sawan Somvars instead of the usual four. One must take note of the dates properly and arrange prayers accordingly. It is important to know the dates.