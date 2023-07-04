Happy Sawan 2023: Wishes, Shravan Greetings, Images, Messages, SMS, and Status

The month of Shravan or Sawan is set to start on Tuesday, 4 July, this year, as per the Hindu calendar. This is the first time in nineteen years that the month of Sawan will go on for almost two months. The devotees of Lord Shiva observe fasts and conduct prayers during this month. It is considered an extremely holy and auspicious month for most Hindus. They pray for success, prosperity, peace, and happiness to Lord Shiva during this time.
Shravan or Sawan 2023 is set to begin on Tuesday and the preparations have begun. Lord Shiva devotees are waiting to spend the month grandly and observe fasts. This time, there will be eight Sawan Somvars instead of the usual four. One must take note of the dates properly and arrange prayers accordingly. It is important to know the dates.
You must spend the month of Savan with complete devotion and pray to Lord Shiva for whatever you need. Begin the auspicious month by sending wishes and greetings to your loved ones. Here are a few messages you can share with your friends and family.
Happy Sawan 2023: Wishes
Wishing you a joyous and Happy Sawan. May your month be filled with happiness and joy.
May the month of Sawan bring you happiness, peace, and abundance. Spend time with your loved ones.
Sending you warm wishes for a delightful Sawan filled with prayers and positivity. May Lord Shiva shower on your choicest blessings.
May the divine blessings of Lord Shiva shower upon you during this auspicious month. Happy Shravan 2023 to you and your family. You deserve happiness.
Happy Sawan 2023: Greetings
As the raindrops fall, may all your worries and sorrows wash away. Happy Sawan to everyone out there celebrating and praying to Lord Shiva.
May the melody of the monsoon fill your heart with joy and the beauty of Sawan bring happiness into your life. Happy Sawan to you and your loved ones.
Wishing you a Sawan filled with spiritual growth, devotion, and inner peace. Spend as much time as you can praying and keep fast if you can.
May the blissful showers of Sawan bring joy, peace, and prosperity to everyone's life. May you be blessed with unlimited happiness and peace. Happy Sawan to you.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)