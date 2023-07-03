Sawan 2023 Start & End Date: Sawan Somwar Dates; Know the Complete Schedule Here

In India, the monsoon season starts in the month of Sawan. It is important to note that this year, Sawan or Shravan is scheduled to begin on 4 July and end on 31 August. This month is considered extremely holy and auspicious for people who worship Lord Shiva. It is believed that people who pray during this month are blessed with prosperity, peace, success, and happiness. Lord Shiva devotees take the Sawan month very seriously and conduct prayers.
It is important to note that Sawan 2023 will go on for 59 days and include eight Sawan Somwars or Mondays. It is important to note that this is the longest Sawan month in about nineteen years. Usually, there are four Sawan Somwars but this year it is eight. People who are planning to observe the month should know the dates.
People observe fasts, especially during Sawan Somwars or Mondays. They offer prayers and wish for happiness. It is believed that Lord Shiva grants all the wishes of his devotees if they observe the month with complete devotion.
Sawan Somwar 2023: Important Dates
As per the Drik Panchang, here are the important Sawan Somwar 2023 dates you should note if you are preparing to keep fasts and hold prayers at home:
4 July 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Starts
10 July 2023, Monday - First Shravan Somwar Vrat
17 July 2023, Monday - Second Shravan Somwar Vrat
18 July 2023, Tuesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Begins
24 July 2023, Monday - Third Shravan Somwar Vrat
31 July 2023, Monday - Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat
7 August 2023, Monday - Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat
14 August 2023, Monday - Sixth Shravan Somwar Vrat
16 August 2023, Wednesday - Shravan Adhika Maas Ends
21 August 2023, Monday - Seventh Shravan Somwar Vrat
28 August 2023, Monday - Eighth Shravan Somwar Vrat
31 August 2023, Thursday - Shravan Concludes
This is the complete list of Sawan 2023 dates you should note if you are a Lord Shiva devotee. During this festival, devotees wear new clothes and follow different rituals.
It is a holy month that is extremely important to all Hindus who believe in the power of Lord Shiva. People patiently wait for the month to start so they can follow the tradition which their families have been following for generations.
