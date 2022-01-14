ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Magh Bihu 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings

Download best wishes, images and greetings for Magh Bihu 2022

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Magh Bihu 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings</p></div>
Magh Bihu also celebrated as Makar Sankranti across India is a harvest festival celebrated widely across the Indian state of Assam. It is said that Magh Bihu is a festival that has been celebrated by people for years ever since man first discovered that he could grow crops for a living.

Additioanlly, this festival is also a celebration of bidding the cold winter days good bye and welcoming the warm days into our lives.

Hence, lets look at some wishes, greetings, images and WhatsApp messages that you can send to your friends and family this Magh Bihu and celebrate this joyous festival with your loved ones.

Happy Magh Bihu 2022: Wishes

  • I wish this year brings you growth, abundance and everything that comes with this beautiful festival. Happy Magh Bihu!

  • Let Bihu be your strength for whatever you have to face this year.and be the start for all successes. Happy Magh Bihu!

  • May the festival of Magh Bihu fill your life with love and happiness. A very Happy Bihu to you and your family.

  • On of the auspicious day of Magh Bihu, I pray that the Lord showers you with his blessings. Happy Bihu to you and your family.

  • Here’s Wishing You and Your Loved Ones on the Auspicious Day of Magh Bihu, A Very Bhogali Bihu to You and Your Family.

Happy Magh Bihu 2022: WhatsApp Status

  • May this Magh Bihu shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life. Enjoy the bliss of Bihu.

  • On of the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, may God shower you with his choicest blessings.

  • B- Bond of Love, I- Icon of Assam, H- Humanity, U- Unity. Wishing you and your loved ones happiness, well being and prosperity on the auspicious event of Bihu!!

  • May the auspicious day of Bhogali Bihu bring prosperity, peace and happiness in the lives of all. Happy and a blissful Bihu to you and your loved ones.

Happy Magh Bihu 2022: Images

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Bihu 2022</p></div>

Happy Bihu 2022

(Photo: istock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Happy Magh Vihu 2022!!</p></div>

Happy Magh Vihu 2022!!

(Photo: istock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Magh bihu 2022 greetings for family and loved ones</p></div>

Magh bihu 2022 greetings for family and loved ones

(Photo: istock)

