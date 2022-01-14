Happy Magh Bihu 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings

Magh Bihu also celebrated as Makar Sankranti across India is a harvest festival celebrated widely across the Indian state of Assam. It is said that Magh Bihu is a festival that has been celebrated by people for years ever since man first discovered that he could grow crops for a living.

Additioanlly, this festival is also a celebration of bidding the cold winter days good bye and welcoming the warm days into our lives.