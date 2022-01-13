Makar Sankranti 2022: Date, Puja Vidhi, Samagri List, Mantras, and More
Makar Sankranti 2022 is going to be celebrated on 14 January 2022. Check puja vidhi, important timings, & more
Makar Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on 14 January 2022. It is a festival that is widely celebrated all across India in different ways. It is interesting to note is that each state has it own name and traditions for the day. Therefore, it is known as Uttrayan in Gujarat, Lohri in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam, amongst many others.
On this day, people worship the sun lord and begin to harvest the Rabi crop in India. Additionally, according to ancient belief and the Vedas, from this day forward, the days become warmer and longer and the cold winter days are left behind.
Several people also like to undertake new beginnings on this day such as setting up a new business, purchasing a car etc. Devotees also offer arghya to the sun, worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi and donate rice, pulses, jaggery etc since it is considered auspicious.
Lets check the pooja timings, shubh vidhu, samagri list and more now of Makar Sankranti 2022
Makar Sankranti 2022: Shubh Muhurat
Makara Sankranti Punya Kala: 02:43 PM to 05:45 PM
Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala: 02:43 PM to 04:28 PM
Makara Sankranti Moment: 02:43 PM
Makar Sankranti 2022: Important Timings
Sankranti time: 14.42 minutes.
Maha Punya Kaal Duration: 1 hour up to 45 minutes.
Punya Kaal Duration: Total of 3 Hours 2 Minutes.
Abhijit Muhurta: 11:46 AM to 12:29 PM
Amrit Kaal: 04:40 PM to 06:29 PM
Brahma Muhurta: 05:38 AM to 06:26 AM
Vijay Muhurta: 01:54 PM to 02:37 PM.
Dusk: 05:18 PM to 05:42 PM.
Makar Sankranti 2022: Puja Vidhi
Take a wooden chowki and splash some Gangajal in order to purify and cleanse it.
Place the Kalash on to of the wooden chowki.
Place the idol of the lord you are praying to. For example Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu etc.
Light an oil lamp or a candle in front of the deities.
Sprinkle some Gangajal on the deities too.
Begin the puja now by remembering Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings.
Offer haldi, chandan, kumkum, durva grass, flowers, incense and a fruit to the god.
Chant the Ganesha Gayatri Mantra
End your puja by performing an aarti and distribute the prasad among family, loved ones and the needy.
We at The Quint wish you all a very happy Makar Sankranti!!
