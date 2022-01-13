Magh Bihu 2022: Date, Significance, and Importance
Magh Bihu 2022 shall be celebrated on 14 January 2022.
Magh Bihu also known as Makar Sankranti, is one of the first festivals to be celebrated in India in 2022. It is observed every year to mark the end of the winter solstice and bring in the season of harvest in India. It is said that post this day, the weather begins to change and warmer days substitute the cold and harsh weather.
It is interesting to note is that the winter harvest festival Magh Bihu is celebrated across India with different names. Each state and culture has its own version of celebrations. In Punjab, it is celebrated as Lohri, while the same festival is celebrated as Pongal in Tamil Nadu. In Karnataka, it is observed as Ugaadi and Uttarayan in Gujarat.
Thus, Magh Bihu is one of those festivals that showcases India's diversity in culture and tradition.
Magh Bihu 2022: Date
Magh Bihu shall be celebrated on 14 January 2022 this year.
Magh Bihu 2022: Significance and Importance
Also known as a harvest festival, Magh Bihu is a festival celebrated in India dedicated to Lord Surya. While it is celebrated by different names and ways across the length and breadth of India, it always falls on 14 January.
The primary significance of the festival is that it marks the end of winter, so that days become longer and nights become shorter. Magh Bihu's date is also important as it is symbolic of harvesting. This is because from this day forth, farmers across India begin to harvest Rabi crops. Hence, it is safe to say that food plays a huge role in this festival
Additionally, while people celebrate Magh Bihu in a wide variety of ways, most people wake up early in the morning, take a dip in the holy river Ganges and offer their prayers to the Sun God.
Besides this, irrespective of state traditions, all Indians clean their houses and decorate them to bring in the festive spirit and the prosperity that the sun god will bestow on them.
Thus, we at The Quint wish you a very Happy Magh Bihu 2022!!
