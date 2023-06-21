Happy International Yoga Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages, and Status

International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June, every year. Yoga has a lot of benefits both, physical and mental. We should all practise yoga daily if we want to lead a healthy and peaceful life. This day was proclaimed by the United Nations in 2014. On International Yoga Day, you must spread awareness about the advantages of yoga and make sure everyone around you is practising it. This is a safe form of exercise for all age groups.

International Yoga Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 21 June. If you want to improve your mental and physical health, you should learn the different forms of yoga from a trained tutor and practise them regularly. It is also a great way to connect with your mind. Everyone should know the different benefits of this exercise.