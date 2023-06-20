Not Catching Enough Zs? Try These 3 Bedtime Yoga Asanas To Help You Sleep Better

Video Editor: Ashish Maccune
Camera: Abhay Sharma, Anubhav Gupta
On an average, Indians sleep 6 hours and 55 minutes every night, making us some of the poorest sleepers in the world, according to a survey by FitBit in 2017.
If you spend your nights tossing and turning in bed, here are some simple Yoga stretches and breathing exercises that might help you get a good night's sleep.
Exercise 1
Stretch your body before getting ready to sleep.
Stretch from your fingertips to toes.
Engage all muscles.
Squeeze all the tension away.
Exercise 2
Bring your arms to your shoulder level.
Reach out with your fingers and palms facing downwards.
Bend your legs so that your knees are together.
When you breath out, bring your knees towards the right, close to the elbows.
Breathe out and look over your left shoulder, maintaining a nice stretch.
Hold the position.
Feel the navel go away from your spine as you inhale.
Feel it come towards the spine as you exhale.
Breath in and out.
Bring the body back to the centre.
Drop the knees to the left.
Knees to the elbow.
Notice the way the spine is twisted.
Wring out all tension from your muscles.
Hold the position and breath.
Ensure your breathing is comfortable and slow.
Bring the legs back to the centre and relax.
Exercise 3
Bring both hands on your navel.
Make sure your back and neck are comfortable.
Feel the weight of the hands.
Breathe in and feel the navel rise.
Let your hands go further down the spine.
Breathe slowly.
Leave your day, thoughts, and worries behind.
Use your breath to stay stable and calm, right before you sleep.
Of course it helps to have a calmer mind. So, when you hit the bed, leave all your distractions behind.
“When I go to bed, I keep my phone outside the bedroom. And for an early morning alarm, I use an old school alarm clock. You can try the same too,” recommends Zubin, a yoga expert.
Leave all digital distractions away from the bed, along with all the problems and stress of the day. Here’s hoping you sleep better.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)