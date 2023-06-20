ADVERTISEMENT
International Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas To Practice Daily To Stay Fit & Healthy

Try these easy and effective yoga poses at home to stay fit and healthy.

Shivangani Singh
Published
4 min read
International Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas To Practice Daily To Stay Fit & Healthy
International yoga day is an annual observance that began in the year 2015. The idea of International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2014 and the year 2015 witnessed the inaugural celebration of the day. This year we will be celebrating the 9th International Yoga Day.

Yoga day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga and educate more people about the effect of yoga on both physical and mental well-being. This day also celebrates the miracles and benefits of yoga. Yoga is a part of a healthy lifestyle and one has to practice it every day to stay fit and healthy. Here are the 7 asanas you can practice as a beginner to stay fit and healthy.

1. Vajrasana- Thunderbolt Pose

Thunderbolt Pose

(Image: iStock)

  • Kneel on the floor

  • Pull your knees and ankles together a

  • Point your feet in line with your legs, facing the bottom of the feet upward with your big toes touching.

  • Exhale as you sit back on your legs.

  • Rest your buttocks on your heels and your thighs on your calves.

  • Adjust your pelvis slightly until you’re comfortable.

  • Breathe in and out slowly.

  • Your palms should be on your thighs with your arms relaxed.

2. Naukasana- Boat Pose

Boat Pose

(Image: iStock)

  • Sit on the floor and extend your legs in front of you.

  • Place your hands on the floor beside you

  • Let your upper body lean back slightly.

  • Make sure your spine is straight and your chin is tucked in toward your chest.

  • Slowly try to balance your two sitting bones and tailbone.

  • Bend your knees before you lift your legs in the air and straighten your legs.

3. Sukhasana – Happy Pose

Happy Pose

(Image: iStock)

  • Sit in an upright position

  • Both legs must be stretched out in Dandasana

  • Fold the left leg and try tucking it inside the right thigh

  • Then you will have to fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh

  • Place your palms on the knees

  • Sit erect so that your spine is straight

4. Padahastasana- Hand-to-Foot Pose

Hand-to-Foot Pose

(Image: iStock)

  • Stand straight with feet about 2 inches apart.

  • Inhale slowly and simultaneously raise your arms up.

  • Stretch up the body from your waist and exhale as you slowly bend forward

  • Your palms should touch the ground and back should be straight

  • Hold this posture for 10-30 seconds.

  • Now inhale and slowly come up to an upright position and stretch your arms right above your head.

  • Exhale slowly and come back to the starting position.

5. Padmasana- Lotus Pose

Lotus Pose

(Image: iStock)

  • Sit on the floor with legs extended outward

  • keep the spine erect. 

  • Slowly bring the right foot on top of the left thigh that is stretched.

  • The sole will face towards the sky and the heel towards the navel adjacent to the pubic bone.  

  • Try to feel relaxed and repeat the same steps with the left foot on the right thigh. 

  • Place the hands on the knees and focus on the the ascend of breath from the lower abdomen, up the spine to the head. 

6. Shavasana- Corspe Pose

Corspe Pose

(Image: iStock)

  • Lie down on your back and open up your arms and legs.

  • Turn your palms upward, then let your body and face relax

  • Don't try to hold your position; try to feel heavy instead.

  • Try breathing naturally.

  • Stay in this position as long as you are comfortable.

  • As you leave the pose, deepen your breath and start to wiggle your fingers and toes to reawaken your body.

7. Utkatasana- Chair Pose

Chair Pose

(Image: iStock)

  • Stand straight with your feet wider than hip­-width apart and your arms at the sides.

  • Inhale and lift your arms to the height of your ears.

  • Stretch them straight, and parallel with wrists and fingers long.

  • Keep your shoulders down and spine neutral.

  • Exhale while bending your knees

  • keep your thighs and knees parallel. Lean your torso forward at a right angle with the tops of your thighs.

  • Keep your neck and head in line with your torso and arms.

  • Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

