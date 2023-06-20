International Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas To Practice Daily To Stay Fit & Healthy

International yoga day is an annual observance that began in the year 2015. The idea of International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2014 and the year 2015 witnessed the inaugural celebration of the day. This year we will be celebrating the 9th International Yoga Day.
Yoga day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga and educate more people about the effect of yoga on both physical and mental well-being. This day also celebrates the miracles and benefits of yoga. Yoga is a part of a healthy lifestyle and one has to practice it every day to stay fit and healthy. Here are the 7 asanas you can practice as a beginner to stay fit and healthy.
1. Vajrasana- Thunderbolt Pose
Kneel on the floor
Pull your knees and ankles together a
Point your feet in line with your legs, facing the bottom of the feet upward with your big toes touching.
Exhale as you sit back on your legs.
Rest your buttocks on your heels and your thighs on your calves.
Adjust your pelvis slightly until you’re comfortable.
Breathe in and out slowly.
Your palms should be on your thighs with your arms relaxed.
2. Naukasana- Boat Pose
Sit on the floor and extend your legs in front of you.
Place your hands on the floor beside you
Let your upper body lean back slightly.
Make sure your spine is straight and your chin is tucked in toward your chest.
Slowly try to balance your two sitting bones and tailbone.
Bend your knees before you lift your legs in the air and straighten your legs.
3. Sukhasana – Happy Pose
Sit in an upright position
Both legs must be stretched out in Dandasana
Fold the left leg and try tucking it inside the right thigh
Then you will have to fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh
Place your palms on the knees
Sit erect so that your spine is straight
4. Padahastasana- Hand-to-Foot Pose
Stand straight with feet about 2 inches apart.
Inhale slowly and simultaneously raise your arms up.
Stretch up the body from your waist and exhale as you slowly bend forward
Your palms should touch the ground and back should be straight
Hold this posture for 10-30 seconds.
Now inhale and slowly come up to an upright position and stretch your arms right above your head.
Exhale slowly and come back to the starting position.
5. Padmasana- Lotus Pose
Sit on the floor with legs extended outward
keep the spine erect.
Slowly bring the right foot on top of the left thigh that is stretched.
The sole will face towards the sky and the heel towards the navel adjacent to the pubic bone.
Try to feel relaxed and repeat the same steps with the left foot on the right thigh.
Place the hands on the knees and focus on the the ascend of breath from the lower abdomen, up the spine to the head.
6. Shavasana- Corspe Pose
Lie down on your back and open up your arms and legs.
Turn your palms upward, then let your body and face relax
Don't try to hold your position; try to feel heavy instead.
Try breathing naturally.
Stay in this position as long as you are comfortable.
As you leave the pose, deepen your breath and start to wiggle your fingers and toes to reawaken your body.
7. Utkatasana- Chair Pose
Stand straight with your feet wider than hip-width apart and your arms at the sides.
Inhale and lift your arms to the height of your ears.
Stretch them straight, and parallel with wrists and fingers long.
Keep your shoulders down and spine neutral.
Exhale while bending your knees
keep your thighs and knees parallel. Lean your torso forward at a right angle with the tops of your thighs.
Keep your neck and head in line with your torso and arms.
Hold the pose for 30 seconds to 1 minute.
