5 Yoga Poses to Boost Memory

Yoga is a part of a healthy lifestyle. It is not a cure of a disease or problem but definitely a way to reduce or manage the severity of symptoms and problems. Moreover, it should be a part of your lifestyle along woth the medicines, balanced diet, and over all healthy daily routine.

Yoga takes long time to show its results and it is not a miracle that will work in a day or two. Research has proved that yoga may improve information response time thus boosting memory. Yoga may also improve verbal and visuospatial memory and overall brain health by increasing the cerebral blood flow which in turn helps to reduce stress, anxiety and brain fog.

Thus, yoga can save you from the embarrassment of forgetting important dates, trouble recalling significant events, and misplacing goods and objects. Here are a few yoga poses to improve your memory.