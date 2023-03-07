Happy Holi 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Images for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Holi, the festival of colours, is almost around the corner. This year, Holi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 8 March 2023. The festival is generally observed by Hindus to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

On the occasion of Holi, people apply different coloured-powder on each other's faces, play with colour-filled water balloons, decorate their houses, share sweets like gujiya, and prepare a wide variety of delicacies.

To wish your loved ones on this Holi 2023, we have curated some best wishes, messages, greetings, and images for you that you can share as WhatsApp or Facebook Status.