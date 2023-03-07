Happy Holi 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Images for Facebook & WhatsApp Status
Happy Holi 2023: Check out the list of wishes, messages, and greetings for family & friends.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Holi, the festival of colours, is almost around the corner. This year, Holi will be celebrated on Tuesday, 8 March 2023. The festival is generally observed by Hindus to celebrate the victory of good over evil.
On the occasion of Holi, people apply different coloured-powder on each other's faces, play with colour-filled water balloons, decorate their houses, share sweets like gujiya, and prepare a wide variety of delicacies.
To wish your loved ones on this Holi 2023, we have curated some best wishes, messages, greetings, and images for you that you can share as WhatsApp or Facebook Status.
Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
May this Holi be filled with colors of happiness and prosperity for you. Holi hai!!! Happy Holi 2023.
Holi is not just a festival, it is an emotion. Let us celebrate this day with love and affection. Happy Holi
You may not be here with me to celebrate this year's Holi but I am sending you all the best wishes, hugs, love, and countless blessings. Happy Holi!!
Let us indulge in the colours of love on this Holi. Happy Holi my better half.
We should celebrate all festivals with love and affection towards each other. Let us share the happiness and apply colours of prosperity. Happy Holi 2023.
I wish the festival of colours increase the love filled bond between you and your loved ones. Happy Holi 2023.
Celebrate this Holi with lots of happiness and fun and enjoy the glass of Thandai and a platter of lip-smacking gujiya. I wish you a prosperous Holi 2023.
On this Holi, appreciate and honour the togetherness of your loved ones. Happy Holi.
Happy Holi 2023: Images and Posters for Wallpaper
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: Happy Holi Happy Holi Wishes Holi 2023
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.