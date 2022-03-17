Holi Snacking: We Binge on Gujiya to Thandai, Mathri to Mithai
We roamed around Delhi to munch on some lip-smacking street food eaten during Holi.
Camera: Suhail Bhat Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
The Quint's Gurleen Kaur roamed around Delhi in search of Holi special street food.
Stop 1: Crispy 'Kachoris' at New Raj Kachori Bhandar
Purani Delhi ki mashhoor kachori is also available in Tilak Nagar. They serve two varieties of kachori, thin one which is crispier and the bigger kachori with more filling. The shop also offers bread pakoras, samosas, gulab jamun and lassi. The Kachoris retail from Rs 20 to Rs 35 a plate. The spicy curry along with garma-garam kachoris is a great Holi breakfast option.
Stop 2: 'Dahi Bhalle' at Jeet Bhalle
Jeet Bhalle is famous in west Delhi for their lip smacking plate of Thande-Thande Dahi Bhalle. It is run by Gayatri who took over the shop after her husband's demise and has been running the shop for over 12 years now.
A plate of dahi bhalla overflows with cold curd, spices, and tangy chutney. The combination of melt-in-mouth bhalle and crispy papdi is irresistible. It is a must-try street food in the scorching summers. A plate of dahi bhalle comes at Rs 110.
Stop 3: 'Thandai' at Hakeem Chotey Lal Shri Ram Jain
Established in 1861, this small shop in old Delhi is run by a father-son duo taking forward the legacy of flavoursome thandai. Not only thandai, they also make flavoured drink mixes like Khus-Khus, rose and Kesar. The special ingredient, Safed Mirch gives a very soothing effect to your throat as it has a lot of medicinal benefits. The thandai is made with all natural ingredients like Elaichi, khus-khus, kesar and more.
Stop 4: Kanwarjis Mithai Shop
What is Holi without Mithaiya?
From chashni me doobe hue gujiyas to chandrakala, hara chana ka laddoo, beetroot and spinach mathris – we ate it all. The shop is located at the start of Paranthe Wali Gali.
Suggestion: Their Rose Gujiya is a MUST TRY.
We tried all famous Holi sweets and savouries at Kanwarji's and completed our search for Holi snacks.
