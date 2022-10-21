Diwali Puja 2022: Should We Sleep on the Night of Deepavali or Not?

Diwali festivities will begin today, 21 October, and Hindus will begin celebrating the festival with the first day of Dhanteras on 22 October 2022, Saturday. Dhanteras and Diwali hold immense importance in Hinduism, especially among businessmen. It is believed that on these days, you should try to attract abundance and be grateful for it as well.

It is believed that when you are grateful for abundance, it grows further, but if you feel a lack of wealth, your wishes might come true. Thus, be grateful and attract better things. On Diwali, people worship Goddess Laxmi in the evening as per the shubh muhurat and observe fast for the entire day. The fast is broken after the Laxmi puja. But people from different religions and communities follow different customs.

Few people believe that we shouldn't sleep on the night of Diwali. We are here with all the details of what you can and cannot do.