Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes, Images, and Status

The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 9 April 2024. The festival will end with Ram Navami on 17 April. It is important to note that Chaitra Navratri starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Devotees pray to Maa Durga and her nine incarnations, which include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri, during these nine days.

Devotees worship Lord Ram on Ram Navami and observe his birth anniversary. Chaitra Navratri has started in the country and it is time to spend time with your loved ones. Invite them for prayer sessions at home and seek Maa Durga's blessings for a prosperous and happy year ahead. Make the festival special for the people around you by wishing them well.