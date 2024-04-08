Chaitra Navratri 2024: Ghatasthapana Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Samagri, Rituals

The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and excitement across India. This year, Chaitra Navratri is scheduled to start on Tuesday, 9 April 2024, and end on 17 April. The celebrations begin on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. It is important to note that Hindu devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms during the festival. All devotees eagerly wait to celebrate Chaitra Navratri every year and seek Maa Durga's blessings.

The nine incarnations of Goddess Durga include Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. It is important to note that the first day of Chaitra Navratri is marked as Ghatasthpana and the last day is Ram Navami. Devotees should know all the important details about the festival.