Happy Ugadi 2024: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Images, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Status

The popular festival of Ugadi is celebrated across different parts of India with great joy and enthusiasm. It promises fresh beginnings and brings in new opportunities. Ugadi, popularly known as Yugadi, is observed in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa. This colourful event is celebrated with immense passion and excitement, representing the beginning of a new year full of hope, wealth, and joy. We should all celebrate Ugadi 2024 with our friends and family.

Ugadi 2024 is scheduled to be observed on Tuesday, 9 April, across different parts of the country. It is time to wear your new clothes and spend time with your loved ones. Hope for a prosperous and happy year ahead on this day. You can invite your friends at home and organise a party on this day to celebrate the event.