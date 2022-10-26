Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Images, SMS, Greetings, & Status for Your Siblings
Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: The day marks the end of the five-day-long festival of Diwali.
Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the last day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. Bhai Dooj 2022 is all set to be observed on Wednesday, 26 October. On this day, Hindus cherish and celebrate the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. The day is celebrated on the second Tithi of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Kartik. People prepare delicious food items on this day for their siblings. It is a day that is solely dedicated to all brothers and sisters.
Bhai Dooj 2022 will be celebrated grandly in India on Wednesday. The five-day-long festival of Diwali has already begun and people are extremely excited. They want to make their siblings feel special on Bhai Dooj. Brothers and sisters exchange gifts on this day. They pray for each other's happiness, well-being, and stress-free life.
Here are some unique messages, greetings, and Bhai Dooj wishes that you must send to your siblings. Make them feel special on this day by expressing your love.
Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes
My favourite brother, this Bhai Dooj I will pray to God for your good health, happiness, joy, and good luck. Happy Bhai Dooj. Enjoy this day to the fullest.
Bhai, you deserve nothing but the best in life. Thank you for always being by my side whenever I needed you. I promise to do the same. Praying for your good luck and prosperity. Happy Bhai Dooj.
On this auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, I pray for your success, prosperity, and good health to the Almighty. Wishing you a very Happy Bhai Dooj.
Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Messages
Though we live miles apart, on this auspicious day of Bhai Dooj, my prayers and good wishes are with you. Happy Bhai Dooj 2022, brother.
I want to remember all the bitter-sweet memories we have made together. This Bhai Dooj, I wish to spend more time with you. I want to talk to you about all my problems. Thank you for being there. A very Happy Bhai Dooj.
You are the best sister I could ever ask for. Thank you for being the person that you are. Sending Bhai Dooj wishes to you.
Wishing you love, success, happiness, and all the joy in this world, my sister. Happy Bhai Dooj.
