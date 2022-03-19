Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status

Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated a day after Holi. This year, Holi will be celebrated on 18 March and Bhai Dooj falls on 19 March 2022.

India is a land of festivals and we often have back to back festivals. This week, we will be celebrating three festivals on three continuous dates.

Choti Holi on 17th, Holi on 18th, and Bhai Dooj on 19th.

While Diwali Bhai Dooj is celebrated by a greater number of people but both the festivals (Holi Bhai Dooj & Diwali Bhai Dooj) are celebrated in a similar way.

On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their long life. It is a celebration of the brother-sister bond. Let's celebrate this Holi Bhai Dooj with images, wishes, and posters.