Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images and WhatsApp Status
Celebrate Holi Bhai Dooj 2022 with these greetings, messages, and posters.
Holi Bhai Dooj is celebrated a day after Holi. This year, Holi will be celebrated on 18 March and Bhai Dooj falls on 19 March 2022.
India is a land of festivals and we often have back to back festivals. This week, we will be celebrating three festivals on three continuous dates.
Choti Holi on 17th, Holi on 18th, and Bhai Dooj on 19th.
While Diwali Bhai Dooj is celebrated by a greater number of people but both the festivals (Holi Bhai Dooj & Diwali Bhai Dooj) are celebrated in a similar way.
On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their long life. It is a celebration of the brother-sister bond. Let's celebrate this Holi Bhai Dooj with images, wishes, and posters.
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Messages & Quotes
"Brothers bring immense joy and happiness to their sister's life. They are the strength to their weaknesses. Happy Bhai Dooj 2022."
"May this Bai Dooj bring immense pleasure, joy, and zest to your life. Always stay happy and continue to annoy your sister. Happy Bhai Dooj Brother."
"My love for you is measureless. My blessings to you are limitless. Wishing you a very Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2022!"
"Though I am not with you today on this auspicious day, I still pray for your good health and long life. Happy Bhai Dooj to my lovely brother."
"My beloved Brother you will always be my friend, my guide, and my hero. Happy Holi Bhai Dooj 2022!"
"May this Bhai Dooj bring immense happiness, success, and whatever you wish for. Wishing you a Happy Bhai Dooj!"
Holi Bhai Dooj 2022: Images & Posters
