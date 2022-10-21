Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Everything You Need To Know Here

While Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in the month of Chaitra in North India, it is observed in the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month in many parts of the country. The month of Kartik is considered to be the most auspicious and important because of this reason. A lot of festivals, starting from Dussehra to Diwali, are celebrated during this month. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated a day before Diwali. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 will be observed on 23 October in the country.

Many people believe that Hanuman Ji was born on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Therefore, this year it will be observed on the day of Narak Chaturdashi, which is 23 October. Hindu devotees should take note of the date and make preparations accordingly to celebrate the day. Hanuman Jayanti holds great significance in their lives.