Dussehra 2022: Date, Time, Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

Dussehra is celebrated on the last or tenth day of the Ashwin month which comes after the nine-day celebration of Navratri. Dussehra is observed on the Shukla Paksha Dashmi as per the Hindu calendar. This day is also known as Vijayadashmi, which marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravan.

Ravan had abducted Sita and Ram had to save Sita from him. This day marks the victory of Ram and also the victory of good over evil. Thus to keep the spirit of the festival alive, effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarana, and Meghanada are burnt in an open ground. It is also believed that on this day Maa Durga killed Mahishasura after a long battle of nine days.

Vijayadashami also marks the last day of Goddess Durga with her devotees and devotees bid adieu to Maa Durga immersing her idol in a water body, hoping for her to come back again next year. Let's know the exact date and time for Dussehra 2022.