Dhanteras 2022: Stories Behind the Celebration and Festive Rituals To Follow

Diwali, the festival of lights, commences with Dhanteras, which is one of the most auspicious and religious days. On the day of Dhanteras, many pujas and rituals are practised by the people. One popular ritual that everyone follows is the custom of purchasing metals, especially gold. People believe that buying gold on Dhanteras will bring money, fortune, and good health. Dhanteras 2022 will be observed on 23 October in India by all the Hindu devotees on a grand scale.

People are eagerly waiting to celebrate Dhanteras 2022. It is a day that is filled with happiness, joy, and good vibes because it marks the beginning of Diwali. Hindu devotees conduct prayers and wear new clothes on this day. They also send gifts and good wishes to their loved ones on Dhanteras. People spend time with their families.