Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, History, Significance, and Rituals; Details Here
Dhanteras 2022: The day is all set to be observed on 23 October in the country.
Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. Dhanteras 2022 is all set to be celebrated in India on 23 October. On this day, people buy gold and new clothes and clean their homes. The five-day festival that begins with Dhanteras will conclude with Bhai Dooj. People in India are extremely excited to welcome the festive season and celebrate it grandly. They forget all their worries and stress during these five days.
Dhanteras is observed during the 13th Lunar Day of Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar. As we are gearing up to celebrate Dhanteras 2022, it is important for us to know the significance of this festival. We have all the details regarding the date, puja time, history, and significance of Dhanteras that you must know.
Keep reading to know the history and significance of this festival. We will also tell you about the puja timings for this year.
Dhanteras 2022: Date and Time
Dhanteras 2022 is all set to be observed on 23 October. Here are the puja timings that one must note:
Dhanteras Puja Time: 7.34 pm to 8.40 pm.
The duration of the puja muhurat is 1 hour and 6 minutes. People planning to conduct pujas must plan accordingly. It is important to note that the Trayodashi Tithi will start at 6.02 pm on 22 October and end at 6:30 pm on 23 October.
Dhanteras 2022: History and Significance
According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha. Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda, is worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras.
On this day, we worship Lord Dhanvantari, who emerged during Samudra Manthan. He held a Kalash full of Amrit in one hand and the sacred text about Ayurveda in the other hand.
According to the popular legend, Dhanvantari emerged when the devas and asuras performed the Samudra Mantha, which is the churning of the ocean. He is considered the physician of the Gods and an incarnation of Vishnu.
On Dhanteras, people clean their homes and prepare for Diwali. They worship Lord Dhanvantari in the evening. People also decorate their homes with lanterns and diyas on this day.
Dhanteras is considered a very important day as it marks the beginning of the auspicious festival of Diwali.
