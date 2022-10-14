Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Star Timing

On 17 October 2022, women observing the Ahoi Ashtami fast will have to wake up early in the morning, have a shower, and then take a pledge to observe a strict fast without food and water for their children.

The Ahoi Ashtami puja and pledge rituals are done before the sunset. Then women draw the image of Goddess Ahoi on the wall or keep a photo of the same. One needs to be careful to draw or select an image with Ashtha Koshthak or eight corners since the festival is associated with Ashtami Tithi.

Many women even keep the picture of Goddess Ahoi near the picture of Sei, a spiny mammal from the legend of Ahoi Ashtami. After that sprinkle the holy water at the place of worship and draw Alpana. After spreading wheat on the floor or on the wooden stool, keep a water-filled Kalash at the place of worship and cover the mouth of the pot with an earthen lid.

Then the puja is performed with roli, milk, and akshat. The Ahoi Ashtami path is read by the fasting women and then they can break the fast after the stars are visible. They pray to Goddess Parvati to bless their children with good health, wealth, and success.