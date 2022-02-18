TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: 5,529 Vacancies, Prelims to Take Place on May 21
Important dates, eligibility criteria, age and number of posts for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be notifying for the group 2 recruitment 2022 on 23 February 2022 on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in. You can visit the 'Apply online' tab on the right side of the homepage.
The selection involves a combination of:
Civil Services Exam 2 in two stages (preliminary Examination for 300 marks)
Main Written Exam and Oral test (750+100 marks)
The preliminary exams will be conducted on 21 May 2022. Have a look on the important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, etc.
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Important Dates
Notification date: 23 February 2022
Online Registration end date: 23 March 2022
Prelims exam date: 21 May 2022
Prelims result date: 5 June 2022
Mains exam date: September 2022
Mains Result date: December 2022
Interview date: February 2023
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Vacancy Details
Total posts- 5529
II- 116
II A- 5413
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria
The interested candidate must be graduate from:
Colleges incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India
Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament
Educational Institutions deemed as a university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956
TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Age Limit
Assistant Commissioner (Commercial taxes) – 21 to 32 years with any degree, 21 to 33 years with a B.L. degree.
For all the other posts the age criteria is between 21 to 32 years.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.