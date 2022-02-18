ADVERTISEMENT

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: 5,529 Vacancies, Prelims to Take Place on May 21

Important dates, eligibility criteria, age and number of posts for TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2022

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TNPSC group recruitment notification to be uploaded on 23 february</p></div>
i

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will be notifying for the group 2 recruitment 2022 on 23 February 2022 on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in. You can visit the 'Apply online' tab on the right side of the homepage.

The selection involves a combination of:

  • Civil Services Exam 2 in two stages (preliminary Examination for 300 marks)

  • Main Written Exam and Oral test (750+100 marks)

The preliminary exams will be conducted on 21 May 2022. Have a look on the important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancy details, etc.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Important Dates 

  • Notification date: 23 February 2022

  • Online Registration end date: 23 March 2022

  • Prelims exam date: 21 May 2022

  • Prelims result date: 5 June 2022

  • Mains exam date: September 2022

  • Mains Result date: December 2022

  • Interview date: February 2023

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Vacancy Details 

  • Total posts- 5529

  • II- 116

  • II A- 5413

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria 

The interested candidate must be graduate from:

  • Colleges incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India

  • Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament

  • Educational Institutions deemed as a university under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment: Age Limit

  • Assistant Commissioner (Commercial taxes) – 21 to 32 years with any degree, 21 to 33 years with a B.L. degree.

  • For all the other posts the age criteria is between 21 to 32 years.

