SSC Selection Post 2022 Details: Apply For 797 Posts Till 13 June
Follow the steps given below to apply for SSC Selection posts 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will close the registration window for 797 Selection posts on 13 June 2022. The candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply online through the official website ssc.nic.in.
As per the notification released earlier, the registration process began on 23 May 2022. Candidates who have applied can pay the online fee till 15 June 2022. The Commission will open the application correction window from 27 to 29 June 2022.
This will provide an opportunity to the candidates to add/ edit/ or make changes to their application form.
SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Dates for submitting online applications: 23 May 13 June 2022
Last date and time for online applications: 13 June (up to 11:00 PM)
Last date and time for online fee payment: 15 June (11:00 PM)
Last date and time for generating offline Challan: 16 June (11:00 PM)
Last date for payment through Challan: 18 June (working hours of the bank)
Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 27 June to 29 June 2022
Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)
SSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
The SSC has invited the interested candidates to apply for 797 selection posts.
SSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
The candidates will be selected for SSC Selection Posts on the basis of a Computer Based Exam which will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.
SSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Candidates who will apply for the SSC Recruitment process should pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
Women candidates and candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are not required to pay the application fee.
SSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website at www.ssc.nic.in and click on 'Apply' at the upper right corner.
You will be redirected to a new webpage, fill in your login details.
You will have fill in the required details and get the contact number and Email ID verified.
You will have to select your preferred examination center city.
Submit the signature and passport size photo.
Pay the online registration fee.
You can take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
