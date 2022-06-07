ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Selection Post 2022 Details: Apply For 797 Posts Till 13 June

Follow the steps given below to apply for SSC Selection posts 2022.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
2 min read
SSC Selection Post 2022 Details: Apply For 797 Posts Till 13 June
i

The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) will close the registration window for 797 Selection posts on 13 June 2022. The candidates willing to apply for the posts can apply online through the official website ssc.nic.in.

As per the notification released earlier, the registration process began on 23 May 2022. Candidates who have applied can pay the online fee till 15 June 2022. The Commission will open the application correction window from 27 to 29 June 2022.

This will provide an opportunity to the candidates to add/ edit/ or make changes to their application form.

Also Read

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: 1544 Executive and Assistant Manager Posts Available

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2022: 1544 Executive and Assistant Manager Posts Available
ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Dates for submitting online applications: 23 May 13 June 2022

  • Last date and time for online applications: 13 June (up to 11:00 PM)

  • Last date and time for online fee payment: 15 June (11:00 PM)

  • Last date and time for generating offline Challan: 16 June (11:00 PM)

  • Last date for payment through Challan: 18 June (working hours of the bank)

  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment: 27 June to 29 June 2022

  • Dates of Computer Based Examination: August 2022 (tentatively)

SSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The SSC has invited the interested candidates to apply for 797 selection posts.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected for SSC Selection Posts on the basis of a Computer Based Exam which will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates who will apply for the SSC Recruitment process should pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Women candidates and candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are not required to pay the application fee.

SSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply 

  • Visit the official website at www.ssc.nic.in and click on 'Apply' at the upper right corner.

  • You will be redirected to a new webpage, fill in your login details.

  • You will have fill in the required details and get the contact number and Email ID verified.

  • You will have to select your preferred examination center city.

  • Submit the signature and passport size photo.

  • Pay the online registration fee.

  • You can take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Also Read

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates, Vacancy Details, and More

Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates, Vacancy Details, and More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×