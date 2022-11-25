ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key Out: Steps To Download From Direct Link Here

SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key for Paper 1 released on ssc.nic.in. Here are the steps to download via direct link.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Jobs
1 min read
SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key Out: Steps To Download From Direct Link Here
i

SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of SSC Stenographer Exam for Paper 1 on the official website, ssc.nic.in along with the response sheets. Candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be objected or challenged. The objection window will be open till 28 November 2022, after which no objection will be entertained by the concerned authorities.

Candidates who have appeared in the Grade C & D Stenographer Examination Paper 1 must note down that the final answer key will be out once all the challenges against preliminary answer key will be addressed by SSC.

Let us find out the direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Paper 1 Preliminary Answer Key 2022 for Grade C and D posts.

Also Read

SSC JE Paper I Answer Key 2022 Out on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download Here

SSC JE Paper I Answer Key 2022 Out on ssc.nic.in, Steps to Download Here
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Download SSC Stenographer Paper 1 Answer Key 2022 for Grade C and D Posts

  • Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.

  • Search on the direct answer key link that reads as "Download SSC Stenographer Preliminary Answer Key Paper 1 for Group C and D Posts".

  • Click on the link and a login page will show up on your screen.

  • Enter your personal login details as required.

  • The answer key will be displayed on the computer screen.

  • Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with the given answers.

  • Download, save, and print a copy of answer key for future reference.

Also Read

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Soon: Application Status Window Opens; Exam Dates Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Soon: Application Status Window Opens; Exam Dates Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×