SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key Out: Steps To Download From Direct Link Here
SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key for Paper 1 released on ssc.nic.in. Here are the steps to download via direct link.
SSC Stenographer 2022 Answer Key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key of SSC Stenographer Exam for Paper 1 on the official website, ssc.nic.in along with the response sheets. Candidates must remember that the answer key is provisional and can be objected or challenged. The objection window will be open till 28 November 2022, after which no objection will be entertained by the concerned authorities.
Candidates who have appeared in the Grade C & D Stenographer Examination Paper 1 must note down that the final answer key will be out once all the challenges against preliminary answer key will be addressed by SSC.
Let us find out the direct link to download the SSC Stenographer Paper 1 Preliminary Answer Key 2022 for Grade C and D posts.
How To Download SSC Stenographer Paper 1 Answer Key 2022 for Grade C and D Posts
Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications.
Search on the direct answer key link that reads as "Download SSC Stenographer Preliminary Answer Key Paper 1 for Group C and D Posts".
Click on the link and a login page will show up on your screen.
Enter your personal login details as required.
The answer key will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the answer key carefully and raise objections if you are not satisfied with the given answers.
Download, save, and print a copy of answer key for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.