SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment: 20,000 Posts, Eligibility, and Other Details Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started a recruitment notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 to fill up almost 20,000 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website – ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL exam 2022 will be conducted for different Group B and Group C posts in various departments.

Let us know the important dates, eligibility, qualification, age limit, application fee, and last date to apply.